The four-day market is due to go ahead in November

A Christmas market in a Lincolnshire town will go ahead using funds from other events cancelled due to coronavirus.

Boston's decision to hold the four-day event in November comes after Lincoln decided to abandon its Christmas market for 2020.

Boston Borough Council said if there was a second wave of coronavirus then stall-holders could transfer to 2021.

The budget for the event would be increased from £14,500 to £22,000.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the event in the Bargate Green car park will begin when the town's Christmas lights are switched on.

It would include alpine wooden huts, a small fairground ride, live music and a food and drink area.

A further £13,500 of unspent funds would be used to create an Illuminated Fire Garden and another £5,500 would pay for a "Letter to Santa" projection on a building in the town.

Instead of the usual parade, residents will be asked to display a non-flammable candle in their window and a further 1,620 lanterns will be placed in various locations around the town.

