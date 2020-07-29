Image copyright Family photo Image caption Many of the stolen items were bought by Iris' late husband

Thieves broke into a 90-year-old woman's house and stole jewellery as she slept in a chair.

Iris, who has asked her surname not be used, awoke to find her engagement ring and other jewellery gone from her spare room.

The widow, from Gainsborough, said she had removed her rings after losing weight while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Lincolnshire Police described the theft as "a disgraceful act of burglary".

Iris said the burglars, who broke in through a window sometime between 22:00 and 01:00 GMT on Tuesday, had taken many items bought by her late husband.

These included her engagement ring, bought in Singapore, and an eternity ring.

"Of course they are special," she said.

"They're my memories, they're not anybody else's."

Image caption Many of the stolen items were bought by Iris' late husband

Her daughter-in-law Jean said: "I think we are just so lucky that mum didn't wake up, because who knows what would have happened then."

Police said no arrest had been made.

The force added: "We appreciate this will unsettle people in the area and ask the local community to be extra vigilant, check on their neighbours and report anything suspicious immediately."

