Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police have issued an image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident

A shop worker was subjected to a torrent of racial abuse when she asked a customer to put on a face mask, police have said.

It happened at the Costcutter store in Kirton, near Boston, on Sunday at about 17:45 BST.

Lincolnshire Police said a man continued to racially abuse the young woman as he left, also threatening to damage the store.

The force has issued an image of a man they want to trace.

Wearing a face covering is now compulsory in shops, supermarkets and while ordering takeaways in England. The rule has been in force since 24 July.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.