Image copyright MoD/Crown copyright Image caption Nineteen bombers left RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, in three waves on the night of 16 May 1943

A campaign is under way to preserve the heritage of an RAF station where the famous Dambusters squadron launched its raids from.

During World War Two, it was home to 617 Squadron, which carried out the "bouncing bomb" attacks on German dams.

The station - which is also the current home of the Red Arrows - is due to close in 2022, with the RAF display team moving to nearby RAF Waddington.

Campaign group Save Scampton said it was vital to take action now.

"It is our last and only chance to save Scampton and all it stands for," a spokeswoman said.

Image copyright MoD/Crown copyright Image caption RAF Scampton has been home to the Red Arrows since 2000

The campaign group, which wants to run the site as a charitable trust, is currently drawing up a set of proposals to present to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

These include transforming it into a heritage centre and keeping the runway open to accommodate small aircraft.

Proposals also include a hotel, provision for aircraft restoration and a retirement village for veterans.

An MoD spokesperson said it "recognises that RAF Scampton is a site of historical significance and will look at options to provide a sustainable solution for preserving the story of the station after its closure."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The raids on German dams were led by Guy Gibson (centre)

One part of the station's more dubious wartime history made news earlier this month.

The 617 Squadron's mascot, a black Labrador, died on the day of the raids in 1943, and was buried on the site.

However, the RAF recently replaced its gravestone because the dog's name was a racial slur and it "did not want to give prominence to an offensive term".

A number of celebrities have also flown with the Red Arrows at Scampton, including Queen guitarist Brian May, who described it as "an amazing experience".

Image caption Queen guitarist Brian May flew with the Reds during a visit to RAF Scampton to promote a charity concert in the county

A brief history of RAF Scampton

13 October 1916: Air Station Brattleby Cliff opened as a Home Defence Flight Unit

1918: Renamed RAF Scampton

1943: 617 Squadron is established for the Dambusters mission

1956: The runway is extended to 10,000 feet for Vulcan bombers

1983: Chosen as the base for the Red Arrows, which remained there until 1995

2000: Red Arrows return to RAF Scampton after five years at RAF Cranwell

2016: RAF Scampton celebrates its centenary

2018: Ministry of Defence announces the base is to be sold

