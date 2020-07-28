Campaign aims to preserve heritage of RAF Scampton after closure
A campaign is under way to preserve the heritage of an RAF station where the famous Dambusters squadron launched its raids from.
During World War Two, it was home to 617 Squadron, which carried out the "bouncing bomb" attacks on German dams.
The station - which is also the current home of the Red Arrows - is due to close in 2022, with the RAF display team moving to nearby RAF Waddington.
Campaign group Save Scampton said it was vital to take action now.
"It is our last and only chance to save Scampton and all it stands for," a spokeswoman said.
The campaign group, which wants to run the site as a charitable trust, is currently drawing up a set of proposals to present to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
These include transforming it into a heritage centre and keeping the runway open to accommodate small aircraft.
Proposals also include a hotel, provision for aircraft restoration and a retirement village for veterans.
An MoD spokesperson said it "recognises that RAF Scampton is a site of historical significance and will look at options to provide a sustainable solution for preserving the story of the station after its closure."
One part of the station's more dubious wartime history made news earlier this month.
The 617 Squadron's mascot, a black Labrador, died on the day of the raids in 1943, and was buried on the site.
However, the RAF recently replaced its gravestone because the dog's name was a racial slur and it "did not want to give prominence to an offensive term".
A number of celebrities have also flown with the Red Arrows at Scampton, including Queen guitarist Brian May, who described it as "an amazing experience".
A brief history of RAF Scampton
- 13 October 1916: Air Station Brattleby Cliff opened as a Home Defence Flight Unit
- 1918: Renamed RAF Scampton
- 1943: 617 Squadron is established for the Dambusters mission
- 1956: The runway is extended to 10,000 feet for Vulcan bombers
- 1983: Chosen as the base for the Red Arrows, which remained there until 1995
- 2000: Red Arrows return to RAF Scampton after five years at RAF Cranwell
- 2016: RAF Scampton celebrates its centenary
- 2018: Ministry of Defence announces the base is to be sold
