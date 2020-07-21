Image copyright RNLI/Matt McNally Image caption The man became stuck in the mud while taking his dog for a final stroll before it was put to sleep

A man had to rescued from a mudflat when he became stuck while taking his dog for a final walk before it was put to sleep.

The RNLI said the man was stuck up to his knees on Cleethorpes beach during the goodbye walk with his dog, which had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He was stranded in the mud and facing an incoming tide as rescuers crawled along the beach to free him.

It was a potentially very dangerous situation, the RNLI said.

The man, who was unharmed, was later able to continue his walk.

Image copyright RNLI/Ben Carpenter Image caption RNLI volunteers crawled across the beach to get to the man

Image copyright RNLI/Matt McNally Image caption He was stuck up to his knees in the mud with an incoming tide

Matt McNally, from the RNLI, said there had been a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.

Another involved a teenager who got stuck while riding her horse.

"Over the past two or three years the mud has moved to places that are closer to the popular bits of the beach," Mr McNally said.

"So, we are seeing call-outs to people stuck in the mud going up all the time."

He said he wanted to highlight the problem so people were aware of the potential dangers.

More news from across Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.