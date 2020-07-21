Image copyright Getty Images

A sheep was set on fire after it and two others were run over as they grazed in a field.

Police said the animals were targeted at Surfleet Marsh, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, on either Friday or Saturday.

One died after being run over and two injured sheep had to be put down.

The farmer has since said a further eight sheep have gone missing. Police believe the animals were stolen or had been chased into the River Welland.

PC Martin Green said: "This is a horrific incident that has caused much upset to the farmer.

"Unfortunately, we do believe this was a deliberate act and we are carrying out investigations to bring the offenders to justice."

PC Green believes a 4x4 had been driven into the field where the sheep were kept and then ran three of the flock over.

One sheep died as a result of being struck and one of the other two injured animals was set on fire while it was still alive, he said.

