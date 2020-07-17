Image copyright Other Image caption The RAF said the gravestone had been replaced "as part of an ongoing review of its historical assets"

Replacing a gravestone honouring the Dambusters' dog - whose name is a racial slur - was "absolutely disgraceful", critics said.

The black Labrador dog's name was removed from the memorial by RAF Scampton because it "did not want to give prominence to an offensive term".

More than 3,300 people have signed a petition calling for the name of 617 Squadron's mascot to be put back.

Dambusters historian and author James Holland praised the RAF's move.

He said removing the pejorative name was "not changing history" and should not overshadow the "heroism" of the dog's owner, Guy Gibson.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Labrador, hit and killed by a car on 16 May 1943, was owned by the squadron's wing commander, Guy Gibson (centre)

The Labrador died on the day of its famous "bouncing bomb" raid on German dams in 1943 and a memorial is at the Dambusters' World War Two base in Lincolnshire.

But the move to remove the name has been met by fierce opposition.

Posting on Facebook, Sharon said: "Absolutely disgraceful! Utterly dismayed at this decision. History cannot be changed, but [it] is what we learn from to make our future.

"We should concentrate on the here and now to make this a better place."

Another user, Dorothy, said: "Horrendous. What is the world coming to? The dog is part of history. Why on earth should they find it offensive?

"Are we not supposed to buy black dogs or cats now for risk of becoming being called racist?"

Dee described the move as "a disgrace".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The dog - which the BBC is not naming - was a "drinking buddy" for squadron members and would be given beer before passing out, the RAF Museum said

Sarah Hobday, who started the online petition, said she wanted the original "memorial plaque back where it belongs".

Mr Holland, who presented BBC TV documentary "Dam Busters: The Race to Smash the German Dams", described the headstone replacement as "brilliant".

"I'm all for it. I think that is sensitive, it's honouring the fact that the history is still there," he said.

"For those who are against it, I would say that it's also impacting on how we regard Guy Gibson. Because the accusation is that Guy Gibson was a racist by having a dog called that name. Whereas actually he should be remembered for his heroism in what he achieved, which was absolutely remarkable.

"I think it's much better that we don't allow ourselves to be distracted by a pejorative name of his pet dog that was run over the night before the raid."

Image copyright PA Media/NZBCA Archives Image caption The dog's death was kept from the airmen as it was feared they might see it as a bad omen

