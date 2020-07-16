Image copyright Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA Image caption The Prince of Wales holds the rank of Marshal of the RAF

The Prince of Wales has attended the socially-distanced graduation ceremony of RAF officers.

The 71-year-old royal was the reviewing officer at RAF College Cranwell's parade in Lincolnshire, attended by cadets who have completed their initial officer training.

There were no handshakes and the graduates picked up their awards from a table.

The cadets' family and friends were not allowed to attend the ceremony.

Image copyright Pool / Reuters Image caption Awards to the cadets were placed on a table

The prince, who wore number one RAF full ceremonial dress, said in a speech to about 150 cadets: "I am immensely impressed that you have all managed to continue with your training and reach this stage, given the complexities that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to every aspect of life.

"I know that this will not have been easy and is a testament to the flexibility and determination, not only of the staff, but of every one of you.

"This same dedication, adaptability and willingness continually to push yourselves will be required time after time in your future careers."

Image copyright Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA Image caption The prince spoke to a number of the cadets in a socially-distanced circle

After a parade and flypasts of a Typhoon and the Red Arrows, Charles spoke to cadets gathered in circles at a socially-distanced outdoor reception.

He then planted a lime tree in recognition of the college's centenary.

Charles is himself a graduate of Cranwell, where he was awarded his RAF pilot's wings in 1971.

Image copyright Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA Image caption Prince Charles planted a tree to mark RAF Cranwell's 100th anniversary

He last visited the station in 2008 for the Duke of Cambridge's graduation ceremony, when William become the fourth successive generation of the monarchy to become an RAF pilot.

Charles was appointed to the rank of Marshal of the RAF in 2012, the highest rank in the British Royal Air Force.

