Image copyright North Kesteven District Council Image caption The 20 tonnes of plastic waste was dumped on a farm in Norton Disney in Lincolnshire

Twenty tonnes of commercial waste has been dumped in a farmer's field.

The mound of plastic waste was fly-tipped during Monday night at Norton Disney in Lincolnshire.

Farmer Andrew Ward posted a video on social media of the 10ft (3m) high mound of rubbish which has blocked access to one of his fields.

North Kesteven District Council is also investigating another incident where three lorry loads of waste were dumped at a farm in nearby Leadenham.

Mr Ward is calling on the government to take tougher measures against fly-tippers.

Skip Twitter post by @wheat_daddy I apologise for boring you with yet another fly tipping video, I’m getting fed up of posting them as much as you are viewing them but this latest one is on a different scale. My MP, @drcarolinej can we have some action please, does the gov realise or care about this? 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/WuGOHbUrI5 — Andrew Ward 🇬🇧🚜 (@wheat_daddy) July 3, 2020 Report

"We've seen a steady increase over the last year or two," he said

"But definitely since lockdown since all the tips and the recycling centre have closed we have seen a massive increase out in the countryside."

A neighbouring council said incidents of fly-tipping had increased almost four times during the coronavirus lockdown.

Boston Borough Council in Lincolnshire said there were 254 cases in June compared with 68 incidents in June 2019.

Chris Allen from Boston Borough Council also blamed the coronavirus lockdown for the increase in waste, despite the authority's recycling centres reopening in May.

He said: "There's been a lot more people at home generating more waste, more DIY, clearing out gardens, sheds and attics. We've definitely seen an increase in the volume of waste."

North Kesteven District Council has appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage to help its inquiries.

