A man has been arrested after police discovered what is believed to be an improvised explosive device at a house in Lincolnshire.

The device was found earlier after police carried out a search of a house in Margaret Drive, in Boston.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

Lincolnshire Police said it was not currently treating the incident as terrorism-related.

Supt Steve Knubley said they were working with the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to remove the device.

"This work may require some local residents to vacate their properties as a precaution, so we do apologise for any inconvenience caused," he said.

