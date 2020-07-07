Image copyright Circus Mondao Image caption About 80% of the circus's acts come from overseas

A troupe of acrobats from Morocco, along with a clown from Brazil, have found themselves stranded in Lincolnshire without work.

The acts came to the UK ahead of lockdown to perform with the Spilsby-based Circus Mondao.

But like many in the entertainment business have been unable to perform.

Ringmistress Petra Jackson said lockdown had particularly affected the circus's international artists, who have no alternative means of support.

"They've paid nearly £1,000 each with visas, health cards and travel expenses to come here and work," she said.

Image copyright Circus Mondao Image caption Ringmistress Petra Jackson said lockdown had been particularly hard for the circus's international artists

"They can't get any help from the government and they are not allowed to take another job outside of the entertainment sector, which is nothing at the moment."

Some of the acts also have children and are struggling to put food on the table, she said.

They had initially thought the lockdown would just last for a couple of weeks.

However, months later she said the circus still has no income, and no indication when it will be able to open again.

"The government seems to have forgotten us, [and] we really, really are struggling here," Ms Jackson added.

Image copyright Circus Mondao Image caption Ruanito the clown, from Brazil, only joined the circus ahead of the 2020 season and has not been able to perform

She also plans to run a campaign to collect items to donate to food banks around the country when the circus is allowed to start touring again to repay the kindness shown to the circus performers by local organisations during lockdown.

A crowdfunding appeal has also been launched to help support the performers and circus animals.

Talking about the experience, Hicham Sarid, from Morocco, who is part of Troupe Agadir, said it had been a very difficult time.

"We don't have anyone here to support us," he said.

However, he said he was hopeful "everything will soon be ok and we can go back to work".

Image caption Troupe Agadir, from Morocco, are another of those affected

