The deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a house is being treated as murder, police have said.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were discovered in Winsover Road in Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 05:30 BST on Thursday.

Police were initially treating the deaths as unexplained but have now said a murder inquiry is under way.

Two men held on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action, police said.

Det Insp Andy McWatt said investigations were in the "early stages" but they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry.

He said: "I recognise this is a deeply sad time for the family and friends of those involved and worrying for the local community.

"I will be in a position to share more information in the coming days."

