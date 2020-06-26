Image caption The bodies of a man and woman, both in their 30s, were found at a house in Winsover Road, on Thursday

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies were found at a house in Lincolnshire have been bailed.

Police discovered a man and woman, both aged in their 30s, at a property in Winsover Road in Spalding, on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police said it was treating the deaths as "unexplained".

The two men, aged 29 and 46, were arrested by officers at the scene and have been bailed. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the force.

More news from across Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.