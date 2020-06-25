Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies of a man and woman, both in their 30s, were found at a house in Winsover Road earlier

The bodies of a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, have been found in a house in Lincolnshire.

Police made the discovery at a property in Winsover Road in Spalding at about 05:30 BST.

Detectives are currently treating the deaths as "unexplained", but two men, aged 29 and 46, were arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

