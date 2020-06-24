Coronavirus: Lincolnshire Show held online due to lockdown
One of the best known agricultural shows in the UK is taking place online after the traditional event was cancelled due to lockdown.
The annual Lincolnshire Show held in June would normally attract about 60,000 visitors.
But due to the outbreak organisers said they had no alternative but to cancel.
The showground's Chief Executive Officer Jayne Southall said moving some of the events online meant people could still enjoy the spectacle.
"People can sit in their gardens, enjoy the weather, and enjoy the show with us at the same time," she said.
This year's show features many of the usual attractions, including cookery demonstrations from around the county and livestock parades from previous years.
There is also a look back at the history of the show, which has been running for 135 years.
Ms Southall said despite moving online the event would still celebrate the heritage of Lincolnshire.
However, she said plans were in place for it to be back next year in its usual guise.
The Lincolnshire Show has only been cancelled a handful of times before, during both world wars and the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001.
The showground, which is currently being used as a coronavirus testing site, has been chosen as one of a number of venues across the country to host drive-in gigs later this year, including the Kaiser Chiefs in August.
Ms Southall said this was a welcome boost after the financial impact of losing the show.
