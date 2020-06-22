Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The 80ft net was found stretched across the Coronation Channel in Spalding

Illegal anglers who "risked their lives" to stretch an 80ft net across a river in Lincolnshire caught no fish.

The Environment Agency said it had removed the net from across the Coronation Channel in Spalding after it was reported by a member of the public.

Officials said those responsible had put themselves in danger having to negotiate a derelict railway bridge over the channel.

The agency also issued a warning it was still patrolling despite the lockdown.

"The gill net stretched across the entire width of the channel - and to set it up the offenders would have risked their lives," fisheries team leader James Hooker said.

He added that the perpetrators "also shouldn't think they can take advantage of current circumstances to get away with fishing illegally".

Despite their efforts to erect the net, it was removed before any fish were caught, the agency said.