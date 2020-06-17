Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Keia Hull was jailed for 33 months

A man who cycled around a town dealing heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Keia Hull, 25, attracted suspicion after he was seen cycling around Grantham, Lincolnshire, delivering to customers, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

A court heard he met drug users out of sight of the town's CCTV cameras.

Hull, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs at a hearing in May.

"He met the customer in the shadows of a railway tunnel on Barrowby Road," prosecutor Phil Howes said.

"The parties separated soon afterwards with the customer going off on foot and the defendant on his cycle."

Hull was detained soon afterwards and taken to Grantham Police Station.

Mr Howes said: "He volunteered that he had £200 worth of Class A drugs on him. He had 15 wraps of heroin and five wraps of crack cocaine."

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Hull, said he lost his job as a council binman and did not have a permanent home.

"He was a casual user of cannabis and cocaine and that brought his relationship to an end. He went downhill and became depressed," he said.

"He was sofa surfing and slipped into heavy use of drugs."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.