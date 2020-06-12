Image copyright PA Media Image caption (L-R): Stuart Holmes, Michaela Tasker and Martyn Tasker all pleaded guilty to possessing mustard gas

A man who dumped mustard gas in a lake has been jailed for five years for possessing a chemical weapon.

Martyn Tasker discovered the abandoned canisters on former Ministry of Defence land near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire in October 2017.

His wife Michaela and friend Stuart Holmes were given 12-month suspended sentences after admitting helping him.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said Tasker had shown a "flagrant disregard for the law".

Police declared a major incident after about 150 canisters of the noxious gas were discovered on the former military site.

Specialists from Porton Down were brought in and the area was sealed off for a fortnight, with the clean-up operation costing almost £300,000.

The trio were arrested after the Taskers sought medical help for arm blisters and difficulty breathing following their find in Roughton Woods near Woodhall Spa.

The court heard Michaela Tasker, 32, collapsed in a GP's waiting room due to respiratory difficulties.

About 150 mustard gas canisters were found in woodland and in a lake near Woodhall Spa

The Environment Agency said the "feckless" trio were the first to be charged with possessing a chemical weapon in the country.

Holmes, of Witham Road in Woodhall Spa, and Martyn and Michaela Tasker, of Longdales Road in Lincoln, also admitted breaching environmental laws by discharging the illegal substance in nearby Stixwould Lake.

Martyn Tasker, 40, also admitted possessing two Bren light machine guns and Holmes, 51, admitted a further charge of disposing of mustard gas in a manner likely to cause pollution to the environment or harm to public health.

Mustard gas was used as a weapon during World War One but was outlawed by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.

The military shut down RAF Woodhall Spa, which had been a satellite of the main RAF Coningsby site, in the mid-1960s.

Military experts had to be called to remove the canisters from a lake

