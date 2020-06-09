Image caption John Nuttall (R) runs the business alongside his teenage daughter Thalia

A family who have run seaside donkey rides for more than 100 years fear the coronavirus pandemic could put them out of business.

John Nuttall is the third generation to offer the rides along the Lincolnshire coast.

Mr Nuttall said he would know by the end of the month whether he was able to continue at Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness.

He said the lockdown restrictions meant he was unable to operate.

"We haven't earned a penny," he said.

"The weather this spring we've had, it would have been a bumper one for everybody.

"I've talked to donkey operators around the UK - Blackpool, Yarmouth, Whitby - everybody is the same. Donkeys doing nothing and we need them to work to earn their keep."

Mr Nuttall said he had to pay for feed and vet bills for his 65-strong herd, plus thousands of pounds in rent for using the beaches.

His grandfather started offering donkey rides during the First World War, and Mr Nuttall has worked on the beaches for more than 50 years. He hopes to pass the business onto his teenage daughter Thalia.

Mr Nuttall said he had social distancing plans in place if the rides were allowed to return, but feared that business might not pick up again.

An online appeal has been set up to raise money to pay for the donkeys' feed through the winter, but Mr Nuttall said his family was not earning a wage, making the end of the rides a possibility.

"It would be a sad day if it did happen," he said. "The donkeys won't be sold. They'll stay with me even if they just retire here. Maybe I'll open a donkey sanctuary, I don't know."

