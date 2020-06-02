Image copyright Luke Brooks Image caption Smoke could be seen billowing across the town of North Hykeham, near Lincoln

A large fire has broken out at an industrial unit in North Hykeham, with plumes of smoke visible over parts of the the town.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at Specialist Heat Exchangers on Freeman Road at about 15:00 BST.

Crews remain on the scene and have warned local residents to close doors and windows.

There are no reports of any injuries, Lincolnshire Police said.

Eyewitness Amelia Knight, who was evacuated from a nearby building, said it was a "quite scary" experience.

"There is a lot of smoke and it's very black in colour."

Image caption Crews are expecting to remain at the scene for several hours

Lincolnshire Police tweeted to say everyone from the factory had been accounted for.

Skip Twitter post by @LincsPolice Fire update: No-one has been injured & everyone from SHE has been accounted for. The incident is ongoing & we are asking anyone living or working in the area to keep doors & windows closed



Thank you for everyone's patience while this incident is dealt with@LincsFireRescue pic.twitter.com/jHutL2WW0V — Lincolnshire Police #StayAlert (@LincsPolice) June 2, 2020 Report

