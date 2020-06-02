Image copyright ULHT Image caption George Barker spent over three weeks in intensive care after contacting coronavirus while caring for his family

A man who contracted coronavirus while caring for his wife and son was given a guard of honour as he left intensive care after three weeks.

George Barker, 57, had been looking after his wife Amanda and son James who were in bed with suspected coronavirus when he started to feel unwell.

His wife called an ambulance and he was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital and put in a medically induced coma.

Mr Barker said the guard of honour was such a surprise as he left hospital.

Image copyright ULHT Image caption Mrs Barker said she knew something was wrong when her partner of more than 20 years started falling asleep during the day

Amanda Barker said: "I had been so unwell and George had been taking such good care of me."

"George is never ill and as soon as I saw him lose his appetite and fall asleep in the middle of the day I knew something was very wrong," she said.

"I snuck out of the room and called 999. When the ambulance crew arrived everything happened very quickly. I was not even able to give him a kiss and a cuddle to say goodbye.

"As I was tearful and walking back to the house I just heard George shout 'I love you'.

"That was the last time I heard his voice for more than three and a half weeks."

"Especially as I wanted to be the one clapping them," he said.

Mr Barker, who lives in Sibsey and runs a roofing business, added: "I can never repay all of the doctors and nurses for what they did for me, but if ever they need any roofing work - they just need to give me a call and I will be there."

The couple, who have eight children between them, one grandchild and another two on the way, said they now just wanted to spend time together.

