Image caption The court approved a plan for the middle-aged woman to have all her teeth out

A judge has approved a plan which could see a woman from Lincolnshire with a severe learning disability having all of her teeth removed.

Mrs Justice Gwynneth Knowles made the ruling at a virtual hearing of the Court of Protection on Thursday.

The court heard the middle-aged woman had a long-term problem with her teeth.

Lawyers representing United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said she was in pain, had difficulty eating and had lost weight as a result.

The court was told the woman - who cannot be identified - had a severe learning disability and could behave in "a challenging fashion".

The judge approved a treatment plan under the care of the hospital trust, which allows the woman to be sedated, taken to hospital and have a "full dental clearance" under general anaesthetic.

She ruled it was in the woman's best interests as she did not have the mental capacity to make her own decisions about treatment.

The court also heard a relative and lawyers representing the woman had agreed to the plan.

