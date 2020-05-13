Image caption Nigel Wright denied three charges of demanding money with menaces when he appeared at the Old Bailey

A man has denied demanding money and contaminating food as part of a blackmail campaign.

Nigel Wright, from near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, appeared before the Old Bailey via video link from prison.

He denied three counts of blackmail where he is alleged to have demanded money "with menaces" from a company between May 2018 and February 2020.

The 45-year-old also denied a charge of contaminating or interfering with goods in a place where they were sold.

The company involved cannot be identified for legal reasons.

A two-week trial is due to start on 10 August.

