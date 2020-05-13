Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Susan Coulson was jailed for two years at Lincoln Crown Court

A woman who threw boiling water over her husband, leaving him scarred for life, has been jailed for two years.

Susan Coulson, 62, poured the contents of a boiled kettle over Andrew Coulson at their Skegness home in December, as they argued about his use of a phone.

She also threw boiling water over him during a row in October, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Coulson, who admitted the two assaults, was also banned from contacting her husband or going near his home.

'History of violence'

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, told the court Mr Coulson was left scalded "from his shoulder down to his lower back" and suffered a cut to his head following the second attack.

"He was left with blistering to his skin and scarring to his back," she said.

The court heard Coulson, of no fixed address, was "prone to impulsive acts of aggression" and had a conviction for wounding a former husband, and a further conviction for assaulting Mr Coulson in 2016.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told her: "You have a history of using violence against partners.

"There is clearly a pattern of behaviour of you doing violent things to Mr Coulson."

