Image caption Friends and colleagues gathered to pay their respects to Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran

The colleagues of a nurse who died from the coronavirus came out to pay tribute as his funeral procession passed the hospital where he worked.

Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, 44, worked at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in Lincolnshire and died of the virus on 27 April.

Colleague and friend Raju John, who helped organise the funeral, said it was a time to pay their respects.

He said: "He's still in my mind, I can't believe he's gone".

The funeral procession left the undertakers and travelled via the Pilgrim Hospital where Mr Pavithran worked on Ward 5B

In line with Hindu tradition, Mr Pavithran was then taken to his home for a "final view" and religious rituals before going to the crematorium.

Mr John said: "We were friends as well as colleagues, working together on the same ward.

"He's still in my mind, I can't believe he's gone from us.

"Now we have to realise this is the last memory, I have to take it and we have to give full respect."

Image caption The funeral procession went via the hospital where Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran had worked on Ward 5B

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust chief Executive Andrew Morgan said: "Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, known as Kumar to his colleagues, was a staff nurse at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

"He was a very well liked, professional, respected member of the team and will be greatly missed.

"We are all sending our heartfelt condolences to Kumar's family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time. They will be in all of our thoughts on Wednesday."

A community group that campaigns for the hospital tweeted: "Awful day. He & his family have paid a terrible price for putting patients first. Everyone's thoughts are with the family."

