Image copyright Google Image caption All 11 recycling centres in Lincolnshire have been closed due the pandemic

A new booking system for waste recycling in Lincolnshire has crashed in less than an hour of its launch because of "significant demand".

The council's website launched at 10:00 BST, with 39,000 time slots released for people to drop off household waste when the sites re-open on 18 May.

But minutes later, it issued an apology on social media for "technical difficulties" with the service.

All 11 recycling centres have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the authority said: "We're really sorry about this and we're doing all we can to fix it. Please bear with us".

The spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that "significant demand" had outstripped the extra capacity that it had put in place.

The council later tweeted its booking form had become accessible, but warned the website "may be quite slow due to the demand".

Last week council leader Martin Hill urged people not to worry about slots filing up quickly, adding that more slots would become available.

