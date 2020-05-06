Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Penman admitted causing the death of Wendy Short in a crash on the A46 in Lincoln

A man has admitted causing the death of a woman and seriously injuring another in a crash.

Ian Penman, 66, of The Burrows, Nettleham, admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of 79-year-old Wendy Short in a crash on the A46 in Lincoln, on 23 July.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he had been distracted at the time and had not driven since it happened.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

An interim driving ban was also imposed.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Penman, who appeared via video-link: "The fact that a report is being asked for is not an indication as to what the sentence will be.

"The overwhelming likelihood remains that it will be a prison sentence."

A date for sentencing is yet to be set.

