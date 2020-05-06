Image copyright Geograph/joanne davies Image caption Susan Coulson was "prone to impulsive acts of aggression", Lincoln Crown Court heard

A woman threw boiling water over her husband during an argument, a court has heard.

Susan Coulson, 62, poured the contents of a kettle on Andrew Coulson at their home in Skegness during a row about his use of a mobile phone.

Lincoln Crown Court heard she also threw an ornament at him and hit him on the head with a broom during the attack in December.

Coulson, currently of no fixed abode, admitted two charges of assault.

'Blisters'

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, told the court Mr Coulson was left scalded "from his shoulder down to his lower back" and also suffered a cut to his head.

"He was left in pain and had blisters," she said.

The court heard he told hospital staff he had tripped while carrying a pan of water, but later reported the attack to police.

He also revealed his wife, who the court heard was "prone to impulsive acts of aggression", had thrown a jug of boiling water over him during another argument in October.

The court was told the defendant had a previous conviction for wounding a former husband, and a further conviction for assaulting Mr Coulson in 2016.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned sentencing until 13 May. Coulson was remanded in custody.

