Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The site was illegally burning lorry loads of waste, including plastics

An illegal rubbish tip "the size of a football pitch" has been shut down after reports of waste being burnt.

The site on Fen Lane in Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, was raided by the Environment Agency on Thursday.

Two people were arrested and officials said a lorry depositing waste at the dump and an excavator were seized.

The agency said the operation, which included fires "as big as bungalows", was having a "significant impact" on local people and the environment.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption An excavator and a lorry found at the dump were seized

Norman Robinson, agency area director, said: "Deliberately stockpiling and burning waste that should be safely disposed of is dangerous enough.

"But doing so in the current situation while people and legitimate businesses are so restricted shows a shocking disregard for our communities, society and the environment."

The Environment Agency has served criminal behaviour orders on those present, and blocked entrances to the site.

An investigation is also under way to establish if there are any further environmental breaches, including polluting nearby water courses.

