Image caption Anuj Kumar will be "greatly missed," the hospital said

A staff nurse has died at the Lincolnshire hospital where he worked after testing positive for coronavirus.

Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, 44, worked at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital and died on Monday.

The United Lincolnshire's Hospitals NHS Trust's chief executive Andrew Morgan said he was "deeply saddened" by Mr Pavithran's death.

Tributes have been paid to him on social media and a fundraising page has been set up for his family.

Mr Morgan said Mr Pavithran, known as Anuj Kumar to his colleagues, "was a very well liked, professional, respected member of the team and will be greatly missed".

He said the whole trust offered Mr Pavithran's family their "heartfelt condolences".

A community group that campaigns for the hospital tweeted: "Awful day. He & his family have paid a terrible price for putting patients first. Everyone's thoughts are with the family."

Follow BBC Yorkshire & Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.