Image copyright Leah Peters Image caption Born at 32 weeks, Leah Peters has already had operations on her heart and treatment for lung disease

The family of a one-year-old girl who is among the youngest in the country to survive coronavirus have thanked the "amazing" NHS staff who cared for her.

Leah Peters, from Coningsby, Lincolnshire, was born prematurely at 32 weeks and has a congenital heart defect and chronic lung disease.

Her parents, Agata and Michael, noticed she had a cough a few weeks ago and she was admitted to Pilgrim Hospital.

After being given oxygen she has now recovered and been allowed home.

Mrs Peters said they were "not overly worried" when Leah developed a cough as she lives with her two older sisters, Natalie aged four and Emily aged five.

"We assumed it was a cold or another bug they had brought home," she said.

"Because of Leah's heart condition we have a nurse come to visit her at home every week.

"The nurse took her stats and as they were a bit low and combined with the cough she called an ambulance and we were taken to the emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital where she was given oxygen and she picked up a bit."

She said they were surprised when she tested positive for Covid-19.

Image caption The one-year-old was given oxygen at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston

"If was only later when we were on the ward that we heard that she had tested positive for coronavirus," she said.

"We really were surprised. Because of Leah's existing conditions we had talked about coronavirus and feared if she caught it she would really struggle.

"But she is a little fighter and has surprised us all. She was sent home the day after we received the test results and is doing really well at the moment."

Agata added: "All of the NHS staff have been amazing. Even through all of the protective personal equipment (PPE) they have to wear, they have been so sweet and caring.

"We couldn't have asked for any more from the team at Boston. Thank you just isn't enough, it doesn't describe how grateful we all are."

Mark Brassington, deputy chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Staff across the NHS and social care in Lincolnshire and across the country are going above and beyond, doing everything they can to care for patients like Leah.

"It really does lift all of our spirits to hear how well she is now doing.

"Our message to everyone reading Leah's story is thank you for supporting the NHS and doing your bit by staying home. It really is making a difference so please keep it up!"

