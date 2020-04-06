Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Large plumes of smoke were seen coming from the garden centre

Fire crews have tackled a major fire at a garden centre.

Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from Johnsons Garden Centre in Fishtoft, Boston, when the fire broke out at about 11:30 BST on Sunday.

The family-run business in Lincolnshire had been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the food hall remained open.

No-one was injured and staff at the pet shop based at the centre managed to get all of the animals out unharmed.

Johnsons said on their Facebook page that the food hall would reopen for business as usual on Monday.

Boston Aquatics and Pets, which is based at the centre, said: "Amidst all the craziness, we have just had a fire scare. But just to let everyone know, we managed to get all the animals evacuated safely, and all of our staff are safe."

It added in a Facebook post: "This is exactly why we have our fire escape boxes at the ready to evacuate the animals just in case of instances like these.

"Our team are so awesome for getting all the animals out so quickly, and for most importantly getting themselves out so quickly too."

