Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Courtney was arrested at an address in Fosdyke on Friday

A man who told a police officer he had coronavirus before deliberately breathing in their face has been jailed for three months.

Luke Courtney was arrested at an address near Boston, Lincolnshire, shortly after 02:00 BST on Friday, police said.

The 29-year-old, of Snaith Avenue in Fosdyke, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared via video-link at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

