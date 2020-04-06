Coronavirus: Man jailed for breathing on police officer
A man who told a police officer he had coronavirus before deliberately breathing in their face has been jailed for three months.
Luke Courtney was arrested at an address near Boston, Lincolnshire, shortly after 02:00 BST on Friday, police said.
The 29-year-old, of Snaith Avenue in Fosdyke, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.
He appeared via video-link at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
