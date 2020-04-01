Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The former RAF Woodhall Spa land has been identified as a potential site for a mortuary

A former RAF base could be turned into a mortuary amid the coronavirus pandemic,

The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum is co-ordinating the county's response to the virus and its impact for residents and businesses.

Jason Harwin, chairman of the strategic command, said the forum was preparing for a "worst case scenario".

The forum is made up of emergency services, councils and health services.

Mr Harwin said RAF Woodhall Spa site could be used "in the event of our current capacity being exceeded", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"We are not at that point yet in Lincolnshire, however we cannot be complacent," he said.

"Ensuring we have access to any extra facilities and specialist services, is a critical process we must carry out.

"Our teams within the Local Resilience Forum are now working to develop these plans as a scale-able response to meet the developing need of the county."

Last week it was announced temporary mortuary for up to 12,000 bodies is being built at Birmingham Airport.

Swindon's Great Western hospital is having an extension constructed which will store 500 bodies.

As of Tuesday, across Greater Lincolnshire there had been 142 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

