A woman in her 80s has become the first person in Lincolnshire to die after contracting coronavirus.

The patient - who had underlying health conditions - died in hospital on Thursday, health bosses said.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said: "Sadly we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at one of our hospitals, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family at this difficult... time."

The trust's main hospitals are in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen from 578 to 759, according to NHS England, the biggest daily rise so far, and more than 14,500 have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 32 confirmed cases in Lincolnshire, out of a population of 755,833.