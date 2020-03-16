Image copyright East Lindsey District Council Image caption East Lindsey District Council said a sink and soap dispenser were "ripped off the wall" in Coningsby

Thefts of toilet rolls, soap and a sink have forced three public toilets in Lincolnshire to shut.

East Lindsey District Council issued an appeal after it had to close the only public toilets in Coningsby, Wragby and Anderby last week.

A sink in the gents toilets was being replaced after it was "ripped off the wall" on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

There are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire to date, according to government figures.

The spokeswoman said the authority was restocking supplies of loo rolls and soap after "a handful of incidents", which had been reported to police.

"It's been quite a bit of an issue since the weekend," she said.

"All the soap and toilet rolls had been stolen from the holders and there was damage to the holders as well.

"In Coningsby a sink was ripped off the wall and the soap dispenser too."

Skip Twitter post by @EastLindseyDC What do you do when you run out of loo roll?...



Don’t take them from the public toilets. Unfortunately as fast as we’re putting in supplies (soap🧴& toilet rolls🚽), they’re being taken & things are being damaged.



— EastLindseyDC (@EastLindseyDC) March 16, 2020

Public toilets in Anderby and Wragby have since reopened after the council was "able to restock supplies".

The toilets in Coningsby are due to reopen on Tuesday.

Posting on Twitter, the authority urged people not remove soap and toilet rolls from the public toilets.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council is considering further closures to stop the incidents and save money.

