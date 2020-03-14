Image copyright Diocese of Lincoln Image caption The Very Rev Christine Wilson has returned to work at Lincoln Cathedral

The majority of a safeguarding complaint against the Dean of Lincoln has been upheld.

The Very Rev Christine Wilson took a leave of absence in April 2019 after a complaint about how she handled a safeguarding allegation.

An investigation by the Bishop of Sheffield judged her error was out of character and unlikely to be repeated.

Dean Wilson is able to return to work at Lincoln Cathedral following further safeguarding training.

The complaint was brought by the Church of England's national director of safeguarding Melissa Caslake.

The Bishop of Sheffield, Peter Wilcox, judged the matter be recorded conditionally and remain on record for four years.

He said he took into account Dean Wilson had admitted misconduct and expressed genuine regret in not following the correct processes.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Image caption Christine Wilson said she was looking forward to resuming ministry in the cathedral

Dean Wilson said in a statement she "has learnt important lessons in responding well to survivors".

Ms Caslake said the church took safeguarding issues seriously.

She added: "It is vital lessons are learnt, and in this case further training undertaken, when our policies and procedures are not followed, to ensure the church is a safer place for all."

