Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were called to a number of locations, including the town's skate park

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after a number of incidents in Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire Police said it deployed a helicopter, armed officers and a dog unit to the town, on Tuesday night.

It came after reports of a firearm and machete being seen, the force said.

The suspects, aged 15, 16, 16 and 18, are also being questioned in connection with a reported sexual assault and on suspicion of a firearms offence.

One person was taken to hospital with an injury to her face, the force said.

A police spokesperson said: "The incidents involved a number of local teenagers at various locations including the skate park, Heapham Road, Tennyson Street, Tower Street, Carlisle Street and North Street."

Those arrested remain in custody and officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

