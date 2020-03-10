Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Peta said the proposed facility would be "a blight on Lincolnshire's landscape and its reputation"

A farm which wants to build a pig fattening unit in response to Brexit looks set to have its plans approved despite strong opposition.

The arable farm wants to "diversify" amid uncertainty over subsidies after Britain left the European Union.

Residents of Harmston, Lincolnshire, have voiced concerns about "deafening" noise and "obnoxious" smells.

Animal rights group Peta also launched a petition against the "pig prison", receiving about 25,000 signatures.

However, North Kesteven District Council planning committee has been recommended to approve the proposal at a meeting next week.

DF Meanwell Ltd proposed a "finishing unit," which will have the capacity for 1,920 pigs, on land to the north of Station Road.

The council received 356 letters of objection from residents who said it would be "unsuited" to the area and too close to nearby homes.

'Obnoxious smell'

Professor Michael Maloney, who lives on Harmston Park Avenue, said: "I had the misfortune of living near a pig fattening unit many years ago.

"The smell was obnoxious, the noise deafening, and there were only about 400 pigs at that unit.

"Times that by five and it becomes totally unacceptable."

The facility would be operated with White Rose Farms Ltd and would see pigs increased in weight from 40kg to 110kg, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A planning committee report said: "The applicant has indicated that there is an essential need for the current agricultural operation to diversify as a result of uncertainty surrounding the future of the single farm payment and all subsidised farming activities."

Before leaving the EU at the end of January, Britain's farms received more than £3.5bn a year in subsidies under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The government's agriculture bill, which will deal with direct payments following the UK's departure from the EU, is currently going through parliament.

