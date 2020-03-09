Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Marcin Stolarek's body was discovered in Boston on 12 January

A man and a woman have pleaded not guilty to the murdering a man found dead in a drainage channel.

The body of Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 41, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston, Lincolnshire, by a member of the public on 12 January.

Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swaitek, both 26, of Union Court, Boston, were remanded until a trial set for 29 June.

They, along with Adam Maksajda, 33, of no fixed address, also denied a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Maksajda was also remanded in custody.

Lincoln Crown Court heard all three defendants were alleged to have cleaned and redecorated the Union Court address in a bid to remove evidence of a murder which had taken place there.

A fourth defendant, Lukasz Ferenc, 27, of Windsor Bank, Boston, who is also accused of murder, was remanded until a further hearing on 15 May.

No charges were put to him.

