Image copyright AFP Image caption John Bromell, from Willingham by Stow, near Gainsborough, went missing in the French Alps in January 2018

A snowboarder from Lincolnshire died alone in the French Alps after he got "disorientated and lost in a heavy snowstorm", an inquest found.

John Bromell, 39, was last seen on a chairlift in Tignes on 7 January 2018. His body was found four months later.

The inquest at Lincoln Cathedral Centre heard he went down an "unfamiliar black run" by himself.

Ruling a verdict of misadventure, Senior Coroner Timothy Brennand said Mr Bromell had died of hypothermia.

Mr Brommell, from Willingham by Stow, near Gainsborough, was on a snowboarding holiday when he went out on the slopes alone some time after 16:30 local time.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bromell was on a snowboarding holiday in Tignes when he disappeared

Mr Brennand said the snowboarder may have "misjudged a sharp corner" as he descended from Paquis ski lift and then found himself "off piste".

"For reasons that the evidence does not reveal, the deceased did not use his mobile phone to call for assistance.

"Whilst the evidence does not establish the precise circumstances thereafter, the deceased succumbed to the effects of hypothermia and died."

Despite efforts to find and rescue him, Mr Bromell's remains, which had been covered by snow, were discovered on 19 May in a river bed near Lavachet, the inquest was told.

At the time of Mr Bromell's disappearance, more than 1m (3ft) of snow had been reported in the resort, with a warning issued about the risk of avalanches.

French police said a full-scale search was hampered by "terrible conditions".

