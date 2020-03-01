Image copyright Google Image caption Police now believe the shooting took place in the Spalding area

Three more people have been arrested in connection with a suspected shooting in Lincolnshire.

A 24-year-old man was found by a motorist having suffered a suspected gunshot wound on Friday. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police initially believed the incident took place in Boston, but now say it happened in the Spalding area.

Two men were arrested on Saturday. Two further men and a woman were arrested earlier.

All five remain in custody for questioning.

