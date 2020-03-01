Image copyright Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze destroyed a poultry shed

Thousands of ducklings have died after a fire ripped through a poultry shed in Lincolnshire.

The blaze broke out at a farm in Moor Lane in Caistor at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

Residents in the area were advised to keep doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said an estimated 15,000 ducklings perished in the fire, which was caused by an electrical fault.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service

