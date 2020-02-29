Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting is believed to have taken place in Boston

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found injured following a suspected shooting.

The 24-year-old was found by a motorist having suffered a suspected gunshot wound in Boston, Lincolnshire, police believe.

The motorist took him to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition, and reported the incident to police at about 21:20 GMT on Friday.

A man aged 52 was arrested on Friday. Another man was arrested earlier.

They remain in custody for questioning.

