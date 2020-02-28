Image caption Police were called to the house on Albany Street on Wednesday

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house in Lincoln have been released

Police were called to a property in Albany Street, off Burton Road, on Wednesday and discovered the body of a man.

A cordon was n place while forensic teams worked at the scene, the Lincolnshire force said.

The men have been released while inquiries continue and officers said there had been no further arrests.

