Image caption Police were called to the house on Albany Street at about 13:00 GMT

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house in Lincoln.

Police were called to a property on Albany Street, off Burton Road, at about 13:00 GMT and discovered the body of a man.

A cordon is in place while forensic teams work at the scene, the Lincolnshire force said.

It has not released any further details and has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

