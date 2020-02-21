Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Cavendish (left) who finished second behind Peter Kennaugh in 2015

A historic cycle race which attracts some of the sport's top riders has had a reprieve after securing a new sponsorship deal.

The Lincoln Grand Prix men's race has been running continuously since 1956 - longer than any other race in the UK, organisers claim.

It was feared the 2020 race would not take place due to lack of sponsorship.

But now a two-year deal has been agreed with British cycling clothing firm Rapha.

The race has been running continuously since 1956

The race, which features a notorious steep climb up the cobbled Michaelgate in Lincoln, has attracted riders such as Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead).

But its future was in doubt after sponsor Chestnut Homes pulled out in January, citing a slow down in the housing market due to Brexit and the election.

Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead) won the women's race in 2015

Race organiser Dan Ellmore said: "Having a brand such as Rapha recognise the importance of the event and get behind us to keep it running is a fantastic position to be in."

A Rapha spokesperson said: "The Lincoln Grand Prix is one that every British racer dreams of winning."

The firm said it would also look at making race specific merchandise, with all profits going towards making the event self-sustaining in the future.

The 2020 race will take place on 12 May.

