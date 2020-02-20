Image caption John, who is 102, and his wife, Joan, 97, were confronted by a man in their home on Tuesday

A man has been arrested over two burglaries in which a 102-year-old man and a disabled woman in her 90s were targeted.

The 47-year-old was held on Wednesday following two break-ins at homes in the Ermine area of Lincoln on Tuesday.

The local man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out four burglaries and two thefts from shops, Lincolnshire Police said.

He has been released on bail, the force added.

The 102-year-old, called John, told the BBC how he had fought off an intruder who tried to force his way into his home.

The centenarian suffered cuts and bruising when the man pushed past him, claiming he was there to check the lights.

'Vulnerable victims'

In a second incident earlier that day, cash and bank cards were stolen after a man pushed his way past a disabled woman in her 90s.

Previously, Ch Insp Phil Baker said: "These two incidents are clearly concerning because they involve elderly and vulnerable victims.

"In both incidents the offender has used force to push past the occupants and, in one case, stolen cash."

