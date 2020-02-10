Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Premm Monti and Robert Tully were found dead at a house in Branston in August

A man who strangled his mother and battered her partner with a hammer wanted to see "how he would feel if he killed", a court heard.

Premm Monti, 51, and Robert Tully, 71, were found dead at their home in Lincoln Road, Branston, last August.

Andrei-Mihai Simion-Munteanu admits killing them, but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he "wanted to test out this hypothesis about how he would feel if he killed."

The 22-year-old, of Lincoln Road, Branston, denies two charges of murder between 28 and 29 July 2019.

'Killings were planned'

The court previously heard Mr Simion-Munteanu was arrested at Aberdeen airport after being found lying in Mr Tully's car, which he had used to travel around the UK for several days following the killings.

Psychiatrist Dr Philip Joseph, who assessed the defendant in December, told the jury Mr Simion-Munteanu had acknowledged the killings were planned.

"It was his own thinking to kill them and no thoughts were put into his head," he said.

"I do not believe that any condition he did have provides an explanation for his conduct.

"He reached a decision where he wanted to test out this hypothesis about how he would feel if he killed."

More stories across Lincolnshire

However, Dr Paul Eggleston, a psychiatrist called on behalf of the defence, told the jury it was more likely than not that Mr Simion-Munteanu was suffering from a recognised medical condition at the time.

"My view is that it was either the early stages of a psychotic mental illness, I think that is the most likely, or it was a depressive mental illness."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.