Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Marcin Stolarek's body was discovered in a Boston drainage channel on 12 January

A third man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found in a Lincolnshire drainage channel.

The body of Marcin Stolarek, 41, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain on Chain Bridge Road, Boston, by a member of the public on 12 January.

Lukasz Ferenc, 27, of Windsor Bank, Boston, appeared before Lincoln magistrates charged with murdering Mr Stolarek at Union Court in Boston.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said Mr Ferenc, a Polish national, was arrested and charged after police executed three warrants in the town on Wednesday.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court and spoke, via a translator, only to confirm his details.

Image caption The body was found near the pumping station on Chain Bridge Road by a member of the public

In January, Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swiatek, both 26, of Union Court, Boston, were also charged with Mr Stolarek's murder.

Adam Maksajda, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date in June.

